Irish Water is carrying out essential works in Tipperary Town.
The works are expected to be completed by 3pm on Thursday, February 17.
Disruption to water services may occur on the Dromline road, the Cashel road, Aughnagomaun Cross and the surrounding areas
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
Permission to cut hedges etc ends on March 1
