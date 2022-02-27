Search

27 Feb 2022

Deadline approaches for Tipperary's 'Tell Us a Story' writing competition

Submit your original story before March 18 to reception@cahirda.com, please also include your name, age and contact details, then tell us your story!

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Feb 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The Cahir Tidy Towns Group and world renowned Cahir Author Melissa Hill teamed up for latest project with the ‘Tell Us A Story’ Competition. It is hoped to have many entries, so get your pens and paper or your laptops ready and ‘Tell us your Story’!
The Winning Story will be erected on the Fairy Trail with the opportunity to be published. The competition is open to entries and applications are requested from all budding story tellers, so here is how you can enter.
How to submit – Submit your original story to reception@cahirda.com, please also include your name, age and contact details, then tell us your story! And don’t forget a title!
Rules- Enter before March 18, winners announced early April, Parents/Guardians are encouraged to help younger writers and up to 3 entries per person are allowed but all entries must be sent in separately and there is no word limit.

