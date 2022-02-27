Deadline approaches for Tipperary's 'Tell Us a Story' writing competition

Submit your original story before March 18 to reception@cahirda.com, please also include your name, age and contact details, then tell us your story!
The Cahir Tidy Towns Group and world renowned Cahir Author Melissa Hill teamed up for latest project with the ‘Tell Us A Story’ Competition. It is hoped to have many entries, so get your pens and paper or your laptops ready and ‘Tell us your Story’!
The Winning Story will be erected on the Fairy Trail with the opportunity to be published. The competition is open to entries and applications are requested from all budding story tellers, so here is how you can enter.
How to submit – Submit your original story to reception@cahirda.com, please also include your name, age and contact details, then tell us your story! And don’t forget a title!
Rules- Enter before March 18, winners announced early April, Parents/Guardians are encouraged to help younger writers and up to 3 entries per person are allowed but all entries must be sent in separately and there is no word limit.
Cotton was one of the slave-based industries in the American south that greatly facilitated the growth of trade and commerce of that era
Tipperary's Jason Forde just fails to finish his late chance in this evening's game against Dublin. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.