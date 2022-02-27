BREAKING: Road blocked after serious incident in Nenagh

BREAKING: Road blocked after serious incident on Sarsfield street in Nenagh
Gardaí are present at the scene of a serious incident at a house on Sarsfield Street in Nenagh.
The armed response unit have also been on the scene.
The road remains blocked to traffic by the Gardaí.
More details to follow.
