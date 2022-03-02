Thurles graduate receives top awards at Hibernia College

Pippa Rapoport from Thurles Co Tipperary who won the Hibernia College Student of the Year and Research Prize, with her daughter Shelley Photo Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography.
A Thurles graduate has received top awards at Dublin's Hibernia College conferring ceremony.
Philippa Rapoport, a post-primary education graduate, received the top of her class status and the student of the year award.
Philippa also received the Research Award, given to the student who achieves the highest overall grade in a research module.
Ms Rapport is at Presentation Secondary School in Thurles.
Academic Dean Dr Mary Kelly said all those who graduated "will make a valuable contribution to their chosen profession and to the students they teach".
