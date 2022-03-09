Search

10 Mar 2022

Nenagh Vaccination Centre: Five to eleven year olds now eligible to be vaccinated in walk-in centres

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

09 Mar 2022 10:15 PM

Children aged five to eleven are now eligible to be vaccinated in walk-in centres.

In Nenagh, the HSE will be operating this week's walk-in vaccination clinics on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ages Five to Eleven

Children aged five to eleven can avail of the walk-in vaccination clinic on Friday, March 11, between 1:30pm and 6:30pm, and Sunday, March 13, between 8:30am and 12:30pm. 

This clinic is for dose one only

Ages 12 and over

Those aged 12 and older can avail of doses one and two and boosters in walk-in clinics on Friday, March 11 between 8:30am and 12:30pm, Saturday, March 12 between 8:30am and 5pm. 

The clinic will also be open Sunday, March 13, between 1:30pm and 5pm. 

All clinics are located at the Abbey Court Hotel. 

