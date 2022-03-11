CBS students use pancake Tuesday to raise money for Ukraine
Students enjoyed pancakes on Tuesday, thanks to our Home Economics department. All proceeds are going to the Irish Red Cross in aid of the Ukrainian Relief Fund. Well done on the great effort.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
