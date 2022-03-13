St Mary's Newport student to take part in the EU Young European Translators Competition

Emma Wright
One of our Leaving Cert students here in St. Mary’s Newport, Emma Wright about to take part in the EU Young European Translators competition in which she will translate an unseen article from English into Irish & a second unseen article from German into Irish.
Since January 1st this year, Irish is fully recognised as an official EU language.
We are all very proud of Emma’s endeavours.
Emma Nic an tSaoir, bliain 6, ag glacadh páirt i gcomórtas aistritheoirí óga na hEorpa. Ní mór di téacsanna a aistriú ó Bhéarla go Gaeilge agus ó Gheamáimis go Gaeilge.
Tá stádas iomlán oifigiúil ag an nGaeilge san Aontas Eorpach ón 1 Eanáir 2022. Táimid thar a bheith bródúil as Emma!
Bríd Egan and Janet McEntee, members past and present of Clerihan National School parents’ association, presented principal Denise Fleming with a defibrillator for the school
Clonmel Rotary president Michael O’Malley presents Paul Harris Fellowship Medals to Joy O’Carroll (right) and Angela O’Toole, who accepted the award on behalf of her late mother Verona Malone
Clonmel singer songwriter Edel Meade will perform at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles next Saturday March 19
