Temporary traffic management plan outside Littleton next week
Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary traffic management plan for the L-2101-1 Lanespark - Ballinuty.
The plan will be in place from today, Monday, March 14, at 8am until Wednesday, March 16 at 5pm.
Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.
Road users should expect delays.
Templemore Golf Club Captains Drive-in. 2021 Captain Dinny Maher presenting the traditional Golf Ball to incoming Captain for 2022 Jim Ryan Photo by Seamus Bourke
Bríd Egan and Janet McEntee, members past and present of Clerihan National School parents’ association, presented principal Denise Fleming with a defibrillator for the school
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.