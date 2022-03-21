Golden delight and huge win for Tipperary woman in Telly Bingo

Huge congrats to our own Nellie O'Connor who scooped €10,000 on Telly Bingo last weekend.
Congratulations
Health and happiness with your winnings Nellie.
All in Golden Kilfeacle GAA club, Bingo Committee, Lotto Committee and especially the Ladies in the Rejuvenate Golden Gym Crew Club are delighted for you.
Clonmel artist John Keating (centre) with art critics and curators Professor Giancarlo Bonomo (left) and Dott Raffaella Ferrari at the exhibition launch in Florence
