Tipperary County Council to receive more than €3 million in housing adaptation funding

Tipperary County Council is to receive €3.33 million in funding for housing adaptation grants for Older People and People with a Disability living in Tipperary.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien TD and Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke TD announced the funding today.

Minister O'Brien said the funding would help Tipperary County Council support older people and people living with disabilities as well as provide employment opportunities.

"Importantly, home adaptations help reduce the dependency on our health services by supporting independent living for as long as possible and, in other instances, facilitate an early return from hospital, taking pressure off already over-burdened services.

"These grants will also provide a boost to Tipperary's economy, creating employment opportunities for local contractors," said Minister O'Brien.

People with disabilities will be able to access grants of up to €30,000 for necessary work to make a house more suitable for their needs.

Older people can apply for grants up to €8,000 for necessary home repairs and improvements.

Additionally, grants of up to €6,000 are available for mobility aids.

Mr Burke said these grants illustrate the government's commitment to supporting people to live independently.

"These grants have a huge impact on the quality of life of the many beneficiaries in Tipperary and play a vitally important role in helping disabled people and people who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile to continue to live independently in their own homes," said Mr Burke.

The fund comprises 80% Exchequer funding through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and 20% in funding from Tipperary County Council.