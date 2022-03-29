One Million Stars exhibit at Thurles Library
The One Million Stars Project Tipperary exhibit piece is now on show in Thurles Library.
The heart-shaped exhibit was launched in Nenagh on International Women's Day earlier this month.
Ute Duggan designed the piece, and community groups and schools made the stars that make up the heart.
One Million Stars to End Violence is a community art project which aims to raise awareness of gender-based and domestic violence.
The Tipperary project was a collaboration between Ascend Domestic Abuse Service NTCD and Caun Saor Services in Clonmel.
