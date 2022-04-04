Search

04 Apr 2022

Presentation Thurles become All-Ireland champions in Junior B camogie

04 Apr 2022 2:45 PM

Huge congratulations to our Junior B Camogie team, who were crowned All-Ireland champions on St Patrick’s Day, defeating a very organised St Brigid’s team in Callan.

Having fallen behind by five points in the initial quarter of the game, our Pres girls fought hard and, through sheer grit and determination, clawed their way back into the game and established a narrow lead before halftime.

The natural skills of the Pres players shone through, and our girls overpowered their opposition in the second half. The final score was Pres Thurles 3 – 7 St Brigid’s Callan 1 – 4.

What a spirited and energetic performance from the whole team and a result that they thoroughly deserved.

Well done to Caitlin Shelly, who received the Player of the Match award. We are very proud of each and every one of our girls on the panel and their mentors, Ms Cáit Devane and Mr Cian Treacy.

We would also like to congratulate our neighbours, the Ursuline, on their super All-Ireland Junior A Camogie victory! Comhghairdeas leo.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

