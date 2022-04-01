Paul O’Connell Launches New Local Schools Initiative in County Tipperary

Barnardos children’s charity was joined by Paul O’Connell to launch a brand-new local and national school campaign – The Barnardos Big Active supported by Aldi.

This school-focused campaign is designed to help students of all ages and abilities in County Tipperary to be resilient in dealing with stress and anxiety, and to take care of their physical and mental wellbeing.

Barnardos wants schools across County Tipperary to register at www.thebigactive.ie and get active to raise funds for vulnerable children across Ireland.

Participating schools in Tipperary can choose from a range of activities based on the Body, Mind and Heart. Teachers will receive all materials to support activities including personal journals for each student to track their progress.

Paul O’Connell said: “The best thing for me about this campaign is that is gives children the opportunity to take part in activities that will benefit them in a holistic way – Barnardos has always focused on every part of the child and as an ambassador of theirs for more than 10 years I can hand on heart say how beneficial the Big Active will be for children across Ireland.

"Being physically active is so good for them, and the added areas of mental health and mindfulness techniques and doing something good for vulnerable children completes the package. I urge teachers and schools to think of how much this new initiative could benefit their students, and sign up today at www.thebigactive.ie“

Register your local school or class, start your own big active, and set up your own online fundraiser here.