TRAFFIC: Traffic management plan outside Thurles from Monday
Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary traffic management plan for the L-4124 Ballycahill to Holycross Road at Farney Castle, Thurles.
The plan will come into place from 7am on Monday, April 4 2022, until 7pm Tuesday, April 5.
Diversions will be in place.
Road users should expect delays.
