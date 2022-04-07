Tipperary company McHale Plant Sales announce new board appointments

Birdhill construction equipment specialists McHale Plant Sales has announced several new senior board and management appointments.

The new appointments are Kevin Nugent (Finance Director), Liam Foley (Commercial Director), Denis McGrath (Sales Director) and Anthony Ryan (Aftersales Director).

Chairman Michael McHale says the new appointments are a positive move for the company.

"[The new appointees] will resource the organisation at senior level, reinforce capacity across our various and diversified fields of operation, enable us to capitalise on future growth opportunities that may present, and strengthen the service we give to our customers,” said Mr McHale.

Other appointments from within the company were Pat Shanahan, who was promoted to the new position of Sales Manager, Keith Carey to the new role of Parts Manager and Niall Culligan to the new Service Manager position.

“Through these new appointments, an extra-strong foundation has been put in place on which the company can plan for future growth and expansion.

Drawn from within the company’s own ranks, a team has been appointed that will plan and manage the company’s affairs into the future, all with the experience, product knowledge and market awareness needed to meet the demands of current and future trade, to deliver on the priorities of those we represent, and to satisfy the expectations of our customers,” added Mr McHale.

McHale Plant Sales are construction equipment specialists who distribute several brands in Ireland, including Komatsu, Komatsu Forest, Metso Outotec, Merlo and Terex Ecotec.

Photo Caption: McHale Plant Sales chairman, Michael McHale (centre right) and managing director, Tim Shanahan (centre left) pictured with four senior staff members whose appointments to the Board of Directors of the company are announced. They are (left to right) Liam Foley (Commercial Director), Denis McGrath (Sales Director), Anthony Ryan (Aftersales Director) and Kevin Nugent (Finance Director).