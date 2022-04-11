Ursuline praise hockey teams as season comes to a close

Well done to Ursuline U18 Kate Ryan and Ursuline U16s Miah Bourke and Aoife Kavanagh, who played their final Interpro Hockey games of the season last weekend.

Kate’s team lined out against Ulster while Miah and Aoife had their final Munster outing against Leinster South. Well done to all three on representing their province and their School with distinction all season.

The Minor Cs had two games this week. On Wednesday, they played a Cup match against Crescent.

They were definitely the stronger side, creating loads of chances. The game finished 1-0 to the Ursuline, and well done to goal scorer Louisa McConnon.

On Friday, the Minor Cs played Mungret in the League. It was a great game of Hockey from both teams, with plenty of skill in evidence.

Ursuline goals came courtesy of Tara Johnson, Sienna O’Dwyer and Abigail Moore.

The Junior C1 team also played their last League game of the season on Friday, 1 April. It was an exciting end to end game that finished in a 2-2 draw.

Ursuline keeper Freya Fitzgerald made some exceptional blocks with goals coming from the other end from Millie Ryan and Kate Fahey, with Roisin Duffy in mid-working the ball hard up the pitch.

The First Year A and B teams played away games to Laurel Hill Coláiste.

The A team drew 1-1 in what was an exciting game. The B team won 3-1 with super goals from Grace Murphy and Grace Mahon.

Well done to the School’s youngest players on their excellent matches all season.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.