Silver Arch Family Resource Centre Nenagh are offering three new courses this month

Silver Arch Family Resource Centre are offering three new course this month
Silver Arch Family Resource Centre are delighted to offer the free upcoming programmes starting this month:
A free Healthy Food Made Easy 6 week programme for anyone interested in improving nutrition knowledge and preparing healthier meals - starting Monday, April 25 at 10am in Tyone Community Centre.
A Free Health and Wellbeing Programme for six weeks for over 60’s that looks at practical ways of incorporating good habits to help you age well through exercise, diet and social engagement – starting Wednesday, April 20 at 11am in Tyone Community Centre.
Grow and Sow – Join expert Albert Nolan for our Free six-week Gardening Project for Families – ideal for parents or guardians & children, grandparents & grandchildren or any adults with children!
Perfect for beginners and anyone who wants to learn to sow and grow salads, vegetables and flowers from seeds and plants.
All seeds and plants provided. Starts Saturday, April 23, in Nenagh Community Garden at 10am.
Places are limited on all programmes, so booking is essential and can be made through Silver Arch FRC reception at 067-31800.
