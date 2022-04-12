Search

12 Apr 2022

Nenagh Walking Club share upcoming events this Easter

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Apr 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Aonach ar Siúil has an exciting schedule of events coming up over Easter for all to enjoy. On Thursday, April 14, it's the 12 O clock hills in Co Clare led by Margaret.

This is a three-hour hike covering 8.5k and climbing to 309m. Meeting point O Briens Bridge carpark at 10 am. Registration in advance to Margaret 0872369564.

On Good Friday, April 15, Caitriona will lead a hike up Keeper hill on forest roads and track to a height of 649m. This is a three to four-hour walk, and a good level of fitness is required.

Registration in advance to Caitriona 0868185131

There will be no club walk on Easter Sunday, but there will be plenty on offer each day from Monday 18th to Thursday 21st when the Easter Camino kicks off from St Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh each morning at 9am from where the walkers will go by bus to the start of the route. 

The four days Camino takes in Portumna forest park and castle and proceed along the Ormond way to Lorrha, Ballingarry, Shinrone and finishing in Roscrea.

There will be many places of historical interest visited along the way, including guided tours of Portumna castle, Lorrha historic sites, Mount St Josephs Abbey, Damer House and Monaincha.

Book your place on one or all four days of this Easter Camino by contacting Caitriona 0868185131.

Further information can be had by going on the website aonacharsiul@gmail.com

Happy walking and Happy Easter to all our walkers and friends.

