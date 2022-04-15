Stunning Nenagh country house goes on sale for just under €800,000

This three-story house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two reception areas.
A country house in Curraghtemple, Nenagh, has gone under the market by private treaty for €795,000.
It is located on 1.26 acres of mature gardens and is within four kilometres of Nenagh.
It also has an office/games room, a sunroom, a kitchen/dining area, a pantry, and a utility room.
Marbled flooring, granite worktops with a kitchen island and underfloor heating are all features.
For more information contact DNG Michael Gilmartin.
