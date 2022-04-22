BREAKING: The Heritage Council has announced over €85,000 in funding for Tipperary projects

The Heritage Council has announced it is to provide over €85,000 in funding to Tipperary projects.

The Heritage Council have said the aim of the funding is to 'conserve and restore built, cultural and natural heritage throughout the country'.

Among the projects in Tipperary to benefit are the Cabragh Wetlands, which will receive €5,800 to ensure the area is suitable for ground-nesting birds.

The Thomas MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan is to receive €20,000 to complete the digitisation of 140 objects and launch a new website.

Chief Executive of The Heritage Council Virginia Teehan said:

“Individually, these projects will enrich local communities, preserving their history, safeguarding their local habitats.

Collectively, they tell the story of a country where dedicated heritage professionals and volunteers understand the value of preservation, restoration and conservation.”

The funding announced is distributed among three grants, the Community Heritage Grant, Heritage Stewardship Grant and the Irish Walled Town Network (IWTN) Grant.

A total of eight Tipperary projects were selected for the three grants.

Tipperary Town Revitalisation, St Ruadhan's Church of Ireland (Lorrha), Killaloe/Ballina Local Historical Society and Cahir Social and Historical Society are to receive funding from the Community Heritage Grants.

The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History are to receive funding under the Heritage Steward Grants.

Tipperary County Council are to receive funding under the IWTN Grants.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, welcomed the announcement.

“I would like to warmly welcome today’s announcement by the Heritage Council.

"Funding of this nature is crucial in giving heritage volunteers and professionals the support they need to safeguard the built, cultural and natural heritage in our country.

"It is also a significant investment in this Government’s commitments under the Programme for Government to promote and protect our heritage,” said Minister O'Brien.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan congratulated the successful applicants.

“It gives me great pleasure today as Minister of State for Heritage, to congratulate the hundreds of grant recipients whose important projects will benefit from these Heritage Council schemes.

"Looking at the details of these projects, I feel assured that our country’s heritage, in all its forms, is in safe hands and I am very much looking forward to seeing the results of the hard work done by our partners in the heritage sector,” said Mr Noonan.

The Community Heritage Grants provide awards between €2,000 to €20,000 to support projects to improve access and inclusion to heritage sites and buy essential equipment.

The Heritage Stewardship Fund was set up this year to support and build staff capacity heritage infrastructure of Ireland.

Awards range from €2,000 to €25,000.

The Heritage Council’s Irish Walled Towns Network (IWTN) supports conservation work and interpretation initiatives to protect and preserve the history and heritage of Ireland’s walled towns.



Awards range from €5,000 to €50,000.

Chairperson of The Heritage Council, Martina Moloney, said:

“The range of projects funded mirrors the variety of our heritage and the commitment of the grass roots groups who do such important work in caring for our heritage,” said Ms Moloney.