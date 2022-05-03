Search

03 May 2022

New pedestrian crossing sought for very busy street near school in Tipperary

Crossing requested for Cantwell Street in Clonmel

Gaelscoil

The new entrance to the Gaelscoil, facing Cantwell Street in Clonmel

Eamonn Wynne

A new pedestrian crossing is being sought for Cantwell Street in Irishtown, Clonmel.
Making the request at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said the crossing should be inserted close to the new entrance to the Gaelscoil.
She said that an accident had occurred there recently, but thankfully the child involved was fine.
Cllr Ambrose said that the existing pedestrian crossing on Irishtown, which serviced both the Gaelscoil and St Mary’s school, should also be upgraded with a raised platform. Large numbers of children attended both schools, she stated.
District Mayor Michael Murphy said that several council members had been contacted by the Gaelscoil’s board of management following the accident.
He said the situation was also a concern for residents of nearby Western Park and Connolly Park.
Cllr Richie Molloy said that outside of school times there was also concern about the speed of traffic in Irishtown, with vehicles said to be racing up the road to reach the traffic lights before they changed from green to red.
District Engineer Eoin Powell said he would have to investigate the request for a new pedestrian crossing in Cantwell Street.

