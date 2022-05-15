Search

15 May 2022

TRAFFIC REPORT: Tipperary motorists should expect delays in these areas from Monday

TRAFFIC REPORT: Tipperary motorists should expect delays in these areas from Monday

TRAFFIC REPORT: Tipperary motorists should expect delays in these areas from Monday

Reporter:

Reporter

15 May 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council has announced several temporary traffic management plans and closures for the coming week from Monday May 16.  

L-2111-3 Lisnamrock-Coalbrook

The L-2111-3 Lisnamrock-Coalbrook from 8am on Monday, May 16, until 5pm on Tuesday, May 17 

Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.

M8 Motorway Junction 8 and 9, Cashel

Tipperary County Council has ordered the closure of the M8 Motorway, Junction 8 on-slip and Junction 9 off-slip southbound on Monday and Tuesday, May 16 and 17, 2022.

The closure will be effective between 7am and 7pm on these dates. 

The closure is to facilitate resurfacing and remarking works. 

A diversion will be in place from Junction 9 (Cashel) Northbound via M8 Junction 9, onto the R639 North through Cahir Road; Main Street turning right onto Friar Street and Upper Green in Cashel and re-join the M8 at Junction 8.

M8 mainline traffic will not be affected.

 L-2201-1 Lanespark-Ballinunty

The L-2201-1 Lanespark-Ballinunty from 8am on Tuesday, May 17 until 5pm, Thursday, May 19. 

Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.

L-6062 at Railway Bridge UBN59, Ballycahill, Nenagh

L-6062 at Railway Bridge UBN59, Ballycahill, Nenagh, closed on Saturday, May 14, to facilitate urgent repair works. 

It will reopen on Sunday, June 5, at 6pm. 

Diversions will be available by the R445/N52-1 and the L5138-1, and the L2142-1.

L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea

L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea, is still closed on the R494-77 between the Lookout and Loughtea Junction until Tuesday, May 31. 

This is to allow for construction in the area. 

Tipperary councillor calls for removal of 'pinch-point' on scenic lake route

Council seeks public's help in identifying new bathing waters in county Tipperary

PICTURES: Thurles CBS claim Rice Cup victory

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media