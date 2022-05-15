TRAFFIC REPORT: Tipperary motorists should expect delays in these areas from Monday

Tipperary County Council has announced several temporary traffic management plans and closures for the coming week from Monday May 16.

L-2111-3 Lisnamrock-Coalbrook

The L-2111-3 Lisnamrock-Coalbrook from 8am on Monday, May 16, until 5pm on Tuesday, May 17

Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.

M8 Motorway Junction 8 and 9, Cashel

Tipperary County Council has ordered the closure of the M8 Motorway, Junction 8 on-slip and Junction 9 off-slip southbound on Monday and Tuesday, May 16 and 17, 2022.

The closure will be effective between 7am and 7pm on these dates.

The closure is to facilitate resurfacing and remarking works.

A diversion will be in place from Junction 9 (Cashel) Northbound via M8 Junction 9, onto the R639 North through Cahir Road; Main Street turning right onto Friar Street and Upper Green in Cashel and re-join the M8 at Junction 8.

M8 mainline traffic will not be affected.

L-2201-1 Lanespark-Ballinunty

The L-2201-1 Lanespark-Ballinunty from 8am on Tuesday, May 17 until 5pm, Thursday, May 19.

Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.

L-6062 at Railway Bridge UBN59, Ballycahill, Nenagh

L-6062 at Railway Bridge UBN59, Ballycahill, Nenagh, closed on Saturday, May 14, to facilitate urgent repair works.

It will reopen on Sunday, June 5, at 6pm.

Diversions will be available by the R445/N52-1 and the L5138-1, and the L2142-1.

L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea

L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea, is still closed on the R494-77 between the Lookout and Loughtea Junction until Tuesday, May 31.

This is to allow for construction in the area.