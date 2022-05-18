Focus Ireland buy 16 houses on the grounds of the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh

Focus Ireland has acquired 16 houses on the grounds of the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh.

The two and three-bedroom houses were refurbished with the support of Tipperary County Council and the Department of Housing, Planning, Local Government & Heritage and Housing Finance Agency.

Head of Development in the region for Focus Ireland, Gavin Donaldson, said Focus Ireland is ‘ramping up’ development aiming to provide over 1,100 additional homes by 2025.

“Through bringing projects such as these in Nenagh on stream, Focus Ireland provides secure housing to individuals and families, who in most circumstances, have been waiting for a very long time on local authority waiting lists.

“We know the difficulties and challenges that living without the most basic security of home can bring,” said Mr Donaldson.

The houses were previously used for self-catering lodge accommodation in the Abbey Court Hotel.

Following planning permission for change of use, they were refurbished and sold by Rejjy Property Holdings Limited to the Focus Housing Association.

The properties now also have an access point separate from the hotel.

Focus Ireland says 12 of the 14 properties are ready for families, while the remaining two will be completed in mid/late June or early July.

Director of Services with Tipperary County Council Sinead Carr welcomed the acquisition.

“Tipperary County Council are delighted to welcome the completion of 16 units in Nenagh by Focus Ireland, which will assist with meeting the housing demand in the town.

“Focus were supported by Tipperary County Council in advancing these units through the funding application and delivery process,” Ms Carr.

She said the development of these homes is part of the Government’s Housing for All strategy.

“Tipperary County Council has ambitious Housing targets for the period 2022-2026, and through working with Approved Housing Bodies, like Focus Housing Association, successful delivery can be achieved,” she added.

Last year, 1,121 people in Tipperary were on the housing waiting list, according to the recent Summary of Social Housing Assessments report.

This was down from the previous year’s figure of 1,259.

Focus Ireland say this development will alleviate some of the pressure on the Tipperary housing list.

Director of Property at Focus Ireland, Jan Mingle, acknowledged the progress made in reducing the housing list but said more must be done.

She said Focus was committed to working with local stakeholders to provide more homes.

“In recent years, huge strides have been made in Tipperary, where the social housing waiting list has fallen from 1,858 in 2016 to 1,121 by the end of 2021.

“While this progress is welcome, with homelessness rising nationally, we must move with greater urgency to deliver good quality, public housing for those most in need,” Ms Mingle.