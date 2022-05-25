Search

25 May 2022

New ambassador for Nenagh’s mental health awareness group

New ambassador for Nenagh's mental health awareness group

Nenagh native and Munster Rugby’s rising star Ben Healy

Reporter:

Local Contributor

25 May 2022 5:46 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

By Brendan Murphy

Since it was founded earlier this year, the Nenagh Mental Health Awareness Community group has received such a positive response from people far and wide.

The group is dedicated to raising awareness about the services, struggles and strategies that shape the pathway to better mental wellbeing in North Tipperary.

This week we are pleased to announce that Nenagh native and Munster Rugby’s rising star Ben Healy has come on board as an ambassador for the Nenagh Mental Health Awareness Community.

Ben is an amazing athlete with a bright future ahead of him, and he has become such a role model. We are absolutely delighted to have Ben as our ambassador, and we all look forward to working with him.

Ben will play a vital role on our team as we look to reach out to both young and old to raise mental health awareness in our community and beyond and send out a message that it’s ok to not be ok and that help is available.

Mental health issues affect people of all ages, but according to the organisations like Pieta house, unfortunately, we are seeing a sharp rise in the numbers of younger people reaching out for help.

The Nenagh Mental Health Awareness Community are not medical professionals and will never offer therapeutic intervention under any circumstances.

However, we feel that by raising awareness, sharing information in relation to various mental health issues, and highlighting the services that are available through the established organisations that this will help us move a step forward to reaching out and helping those who are struggling in silence.

The Nenagh Mental Health Awareness Community is currently on Facebook and Instagram.

We are also planning on launching podcasts in the coming months.

In addition to this, we will hold an official launch in the form of a public meeting in the coming weeks.

Local News

