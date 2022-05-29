TRAFFIC: It is going to be a busy week on the roads in the Premier County

Tipperary County Council is putting in place several temporary traffic management plans and closures next week. The first starts Monday, May 30.

R-692-6 Farranshea

Temporary traffic management will be in place on the R-692-6 Farranshea from 8am, Monday, May 30, 2022, until 5pm, Wednesday, June 1.

Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.

L-1307 and L1311 at Boherlahan to Synone, Synone to Grangebeg, Peake to Synone

Temporary traffic management will be in place on the L-1307 and L1311 at Boherlahan to Synone, Synone to Grangebeg, and Peake to Synone from 7am on Monday, May 30 to 7pm, Friday, June 3.

Temporary Traffic Management will be in place with local diversions.

Motorists should expect delays.

L-3510-2 at Knockeen Upper, Ardfinnan

The L-3510-2 at Knockeen Upper, Ardfinnan, will be closed for a week from 6am Monday, May 30, until 11pm on Monday, June 6.

An alternative route is available for HGVs via L3508 and R665 Ardfinnan.

Local diversions via Moancrea and Roxborough.

R664 at the XL79 Rail Crossing, Station Road, Tipperary Town

The R664 at the XL79 Rail Crossing, Station Road, Tipperary Town, will be closed from 8:30am Monday, May 30 until 5pm on Friday, June 3.

An alternative route for HGVs will be available via O’Brien Street and Galbally Road.

For LGVs and cars -via N24 Clonmel Road and the Link Road.

The L-3115 at XL115 Rail Crossing, Nicholastown, Cahir

The L-3115 at XL115 Rail Crossing, Nicholastown, Cahir, will be closed from 8:30am on Monday, May 30, until 5pm, Friday, June 3.

HGVs are diverted via the L-3117.

LGVs and cars via the L-3214.

M8 Motorway Junction 7 and 8, Cashel

M8 Motorway, Northbound at Junction 8, will be closed on May 30 from 7am to 7pm.

Traffic will be diverted from Junction 8 (Cashel) Northbound via M8 Junction 8, onto the Upper Green, through Main Street and Dublin Road in Cashel onto the R639 North and re-join the M8 at Junction 7.

Additionally, on Monday and Tuesday, Junction 7 on-slip and Junction 8 off-slip Southbound will be closed from 7am to 7pm.

A diversion will be in place from Junction 7 Southbound via M8 Junction 7, onto the R639 South towards Cashel, through Dublin Road, turning left onto Friar Street and Upper Green in Cashel, and re-join the M8 at Junction 8.

EXTENDED: L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea

Tipperary County Council has extended the closure of the L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea, on the R494-77 between the Lookout and Loughtea Junction until Friday, July 1 at 6pm.

L-6062 at Railway Bridge UBN59, Ballycahill, Nenagh

L-6062 at Railway Bridge UBN59, Ballycahill, Nenagh remains closed to facilitate urgent repair works.

It will reopen on Sunday, June 5, at 6pm.

Diversions will be available by the R445/N52-1 and the L5138-1, and the L2142-1.

Carpark closed in Cahir

Additionally, the Castle Street Car Park and part of the Inch Field in Cahir will be closed to the public from Thursday, June 2 to Friday, June 3, to facilitate film production.

Pedestrian access to the Swiss Walkway and sections of Inch Field will remain open.