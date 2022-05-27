New beginnings for teacher at in Our Lady’s secondary School Templemore

Ms Patricia Higgins and Mr Paul Fogarty
Before Easter, the school community congratulated Ms Patricia Higgins on her new appointment to the position of Assistant General Secretary at the Joint Managerial Body (JMB).
We wish her every success and happiness in her new role and thank her for her 18 years of dedication to Our Lady’s Templemore. Ms Higgins will take up her new role on August 1 2022.
Since then, the Board of Management has announced the appointment of Mr Paul Fogarty as Principal at Our Lady’s Secondary School.
Paul has a strong track record as a teacher and school leader at Our Lady’s. We know he will ensure the continued delivery of quality teaching, learning and, above all, care for our students.
Mr Paul Fogarty begins his appointment on August 1. The entire school community wish him success and happiness in his new role.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
