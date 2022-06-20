Search

20 Jun 2022

TRAFFIC: Road works on three more Tipperary roads announced for this week

Drivers are advised to expect delays!

20 Jun 2022 8:45 PM

Tipperary County Council has announced that temporary traffic management will apply on the following roads: 

L5416 Old Road Cashel

The L5416, Old Road Cashel from 7am on Tuesday, June 21 to 7pm on Friday, July 8, 2022 

The works are to facilitate drainage and footpath improvement works. 

Single-lane traffic will be in place.

Drivers should expect delays.

N62 Gortnagowna and Killough

The N62 Gortnagowna and Killough N62 from 7am from Wednesday, June 22 to 7pm on Thursday, June 23 2022,

This is to facilitate road resurfacing works. 

Stop and go traffic lights will be in place.

Drivers are advised to expect delays.

R503-282 Ballymackeogh/Shower

The R503-282 Ballymackeogh/Shower from 7am to 6pm on June 24.  

Local access will be maintained. 

All other traffic is to be diverted by the R445-7 to Birdhill via the R504-0 to Shower Cross.

