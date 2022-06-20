TRAFFIC: Road works on three more Tipperary roads announced for this week
Tipperary County Council has announced that temporary traffic management will apply on the following roads:
L5416 Old Road Cashel
The L5416, Old Road Cashel from 7am on Tuesday, June 21 to 7pm on Friday, July 8, 2022
The works are to facilitate drainage and footpath improvement works.
Single-lane traffic will be in place.
Drivers should expect delays.
N62 Gortnagowna and Killough
The N62 Gortnagowna and Killough N62 from 7am from Wednesday, June 22 to 7pm on Thursday, June 23 2022,
This is to facilitate road resurfacing works.
Stop and go traffic lights will be in place.
Drivers are advised to expect delays.
R503-282 Ballymackeogh/Shower
The R503-282 Ballymackeogh/Shower from 7am to 6pm on June 24.
Local access will be maintained.
All other traffic is to be diverted by the R445-7 to Birdhill via the R504-0 to Shower Cross.
Jockey Hollie Doyle has achieved another milestone in her career by guiding Nashwa to victory in the French Oaks at Chantilly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.