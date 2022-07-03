Motorists are advised to expect delays in some areas of Tipperary from Monday

Search

03 Jul 2022

03 Jul 2022 10:15 PM

Tipperary County Council has implemented the following closures and traffic management measures for the coming week.

 

 R688 Cashel Rosgreen Road – Coopers Lot to Lyonstown

Temporary Traffic Management will be in place on the R688 Cashel Rosgreen Road – Coopers Lot to Lyonstown on July 4 from 9am to 5pm. 

Local diversion will be in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

 

Bay Lough Car Park to the Lake, Bay Lough, The Vee, Clogheen 

Tipperary County Council has ordered the temporary closure of the walk from Bay Lough Car Park to the Lake, Bay Lough, The Vee, Clogheen until July 8. 

 The closure to facilitate drainage works and path upgrading works.

Tipperary Town

Irish Water is reporting a temporary traffic management plan will in Tipperary Town on the morning of Wednesday, July 6,

The plan will be in place between 1am, and 5am.

Step testing works may affect Murgasty Road, St Michael's Avenue, Ailbe's Drive, Davis Street, John Street, Graham Street and surrounding areas.

 

R706 at The Valley Fethard

 Stop and go traffic management will be in place on the R706 at The Valley Fethard from 8am, Wednesday, June 8 to 6pm, Friday, August 5.

