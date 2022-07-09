Search

09 Jul 2022

Carol Creighton welcomed as the new District Administrator in Clonmel

Council official takes over new role in her home town

Carol Creighton

Carol Creighton is the new District Administrator of Clonmel Borough District. Picture: John D Kelly

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

09 Jul 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Carol Creighton was welcomed as the new District Administrator at the monthly meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
Cllr John FitzGerald said that she was a superb public servant, was vibrant and had a real interest in promoting the town and the community.
Cllr FitzGerald also paid tribute to her predecessor Jim Dillon, who he said did sterling work for the past year and a half.
He had fitted into the role very well and had now returned to the housing section of Tipperary County Council.
Cllr Pat English said that Carol Creighton was a native of the town who hailed from Marlfield. She supported the town really well and he knew she would give her new role her full commitment.

He also paid tribute to former District Administrator Jim Dillon.
Cllr Richie Molloy said he was delighted with Carol Creighton’s appointment, as she was always very approachable, and he thanked Jim Dillon for his work.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said that Carol Creighton had been very involved in the council’s work with the arts and she had no doubt she would be as efficient in her new role.
She also thanked Jim Dillon for his support and dedication.
Cllr Niall Dennehy joined in the welcome for Ms Creighton and the expressions of thanks to Mr Dillon.

