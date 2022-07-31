Search

31 Jul 2022

Traffic measures Tipperary drivers need to know about for the coming week

Traffic measures Tipperary drivers need to know about for the coming week

Traffic measures Tipperary drivers need to know about for the coming week

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Jul 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council is implementing the following closures and traffic management measures this week. 

 

 N76 Grangemockler

 Tipperary County Council has announced stop-go traffic management will be in place on the N76 Grangemockler from August 2 to May 2, 2023, from 8am to 8pm.

 This is to facilitate work under the Village Pavement Scheme.

 

 L-6605-1 Ballydine to Ballycurkeen

 On the L-6605-1 Ballydine to Ballycurkeen temporary traffic management is in place from August 2 from 7am to 7pm for surfacing works.

 Local access will be maintained and diversions in place.

 

N62 Turtulla Cross to M8 Junction

 Temporary traffic management is currently in place on the N62 Turtulla Cross to M8 Junction 6 8am to 7pm. 

 The measures were put in place on July 25 and will continue until September 22. 

 A speed limit of 60 km is in place at this location for the duration of the work.

 Tipperary County Council says the road is passable, but drivers should expect delays. 

 

Nenagh Drama and Arts Summer Camp for children aged 7-12

Summer Fun: Let your child unleash their creativity in Nenagh

 

Notices Still in Place 

 

 N76-2 Seskin, Kilsheelan

 The installation of a cattle underpass will necessitate a temporary lane closure and two-way stop-and-go measures on the N76-2 Seskin, Kilsheelan, from Monday, July 25 to Friday, August 19, 5pm to 7pm. 

 At certain stages of construction, work will be 24/7.

 Drivers are advised to exercise caution and expect delays. 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media