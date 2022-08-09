Search

09 Aug 2022

JOBSBOARD: This week's jobs from in Tipperary

JOBSBOARD: This week's jobs from across the Premier County

JOBSBOARD: This week's jobs from across the Premier County

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Aug 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Here are this week's Tipperary jobs.

Clonmel Community Resource Centre

Clonmel Community Resource Centre is looking for a Programme Co-ordinator with at least three years of experience to work on their Healthy Food Made Easy, and We can Quit programmes. 

Full job description is available here.

Aiseiri- Cahir 

Aiseiri in Cahir is looking for a full-time and relief care worker. 

The candidate must have a minimum of two year's relevant experience in addiction, health and social care or a nursing role and a relevant qualification. 

The closing date is August 19. 

Full job description is available here.

Ballinroe International Horse Transport -Templemore

Ballinroe International Horse Transport in Templemore are looking for a full-time or part-time bookkeeper/accounts assistant. 

Two-year account role experience is necessary, and salary is based on experience.  

Full job description is available here.

Lidl-Tipperary Town

Lidl in Tipperary Town is looking for a part-time customer assistant.

The salary is €12.90 an hour, rising to €14.90 over four years.

The closing date to apply is August 17.

Full job description is available here.

Centenary Home and Garden- Cashel 

Centenary Home and Garden in Cashel is looking for a retail assistant. The position is full-time and permanent. 

The closing date for applications is August 15. 

Full job description is available here

Centra - Ballina 

Centra in Ballina are looking for a sales assistant. The position is permanent. 

Find out more here 

Mid Tipp GAA Scene: U19 mid final set to be decided

Kilcoran Lodge Hotel-Cahir

Kilcoran Lodge Hotel is looking for a full-time receptionist in Cahir. 

The salary is €10.50 an hour, and employee benefits include employee discounts, food allowance, gym membership, and on-site parking. 

The closing date for applications is August 22. 

Find out more here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media