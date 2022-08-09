JOBSBOARD: This week's jobs from in Tipperary

Here are this week's Tipperary jobs.

Clonmel Community Resource Centre

Clonmel Community Resource Centre is looking for a Programme Co-ordinator with at least three years of experience to work on their Healthy Food Made Easy, and We can Quit programmes.

Full job description is available here.

Aiseiri- Cahir

Aiseiri in Cahir is looking for a full-time and relief care worker.

The candidate must have a minimum of two year's relevant experience in addiction, health and social care or a nursing role and a relevant qualification.

The closing date is August 19.

Full job description is available here.

Ballinroe International Horse Transport -Templemore

Ballinroe International Horse Transport in Templemore are looking for a full-time or part-time bookkeeper/accounts assistant.

Two-year account role experience is necessary, and salary is based on experience.

Full job description is available here.

Lidl-Tipperary Town

Lidl in Tipperary Town is looking for a part-time customer assistant.

The salary is €12.90 an hour, rising to €14.90 over four years.

The closing date to apply is August 17.

Full job description is available here.

Centenary Home and Garden- Cashel

Centenary Home and Garden in Cashel is looking for a retail assistant. The position is full-time and permanent.

The closing date for applications is August 15.

Full job description is available here.

Centra - Ballina

Centra in Ballina are looking for a sales assistant. The position is permanent.

Find out more here

Kilcoran Lodge Hotel-Cahir

Kilcoran Lodge Hotel is looking for a full-time receptionist in Cahir.

The salary is €10.50 an hour, and employee benefits include employee discounts, food allowance, gym membership, and on-site parking.

The closing date for applications is August 22.

Find out more here