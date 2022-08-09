JOBSBOARD: This week's jobs from in Tipperary

JOBSBOARD: This week's jobs from across the Premier County
Here are this week's Tipperary jobs.
Clonmel Community Resource Centre
Clonmel Community Resource Centre is looking for a Programme Co-ordinator with at least three years of experience to work on their Healthy Food Made Easy, and We can Quit programmes.
Full job description is available here.
Aiseiri- Cahir
Aiseiri in Cahir is looking for a full-time and relief care worker.
The candidate must have a minimum of two year's relevant experience in addiction, health and social care or a nursing role and a relevant qualification.
The closing date is August 19.
Full job description is available here.
Ballinroe International Horse Transport -Templemore
Ballinroe International Horse Transport in Templemore are looking for a full-time or part-time bookkeeper/accounts assistant.
Two-year account role experience is necessary, and salary is based on experience.
Full job description is available here.
Lidl-Tipperary Town
Lidl in Tipperary Town is looking for a part-time customer assistant.
The salary is €12.90 an hour, rising to €14.90 over four years.
The closing date to apply is August 17.
Full job description is available here.
Centenary Home and Garden- Cashel
Centenary Home and Garden in Cashel is looking for a retail assistant. The position is full-time and permanent.
The closing date for applications is August 15.
Full job description is available here.
Centra - Ballina
Centra in Ballina are looking for a sales assistant. The position is permanent.
Find out more here
Kilcoran Lodge Hotel-Cahir
Kilcoran Lodge Hotel is looking for a full-time receptionist in Cahir.
The salary is €10.50 an hour, and employee benefits include employee discounts, food allowance, gym membership, and on-site parking.
The closing date for applications is August 22.
Find out more here
