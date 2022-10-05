WOW: Eight Tipperary events you won’t want to miss this week

Tipperary is never short of events, theatre and music, and the wet autumn weather hasn’t dampened anyone’s spirits.

Whether it’s evening date ideas or a film with friends, the Tipperary Star has you covered. Here are six events happening in Tipperary this week that you won’t want to miss.

Film: Parallel Mothers

Parallel Mothers by Pedro Almodóvar’s tells the story of two mothers who give birth at the same time in Madrid. While they meet in the maternity ward, they soon find their stories interconnected.

Parallel Mothers is showing at The Source Arts Centre on Wednesday, October 5 at 8pm. Tickets are €9/5.

More information is available here.



Education: Know Your Bog

Community Wetlands Forum is hosting an evening of history and stories about local bogs. The event is on at the Thomas McDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan on Wednesday, October 5, from 7pm to 9pm.

The event is part of The Connecting Communities with Peatlands project in collaboration with Our Irish Heritage.

More information is available here.

Theatre: Dolly and Mick

In what promises to be a heart-warming and funny performance, Seamus Moran and Sinead Murphy bring their show Dolly and Mick to Thurles.

Dolly and Mick recount the story of their relationship and their Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers tribute act as they return home.

But Dolly has news that may change everything. Dolly and Mick is showing at the Source Arts Centre on Thursday, October 6 at 8pm. Tickets are €18.

More information is available here.



CONCERT: Ailbhe McDonagh and John O’Connor in Concert

Cellist Ailbhe McDonagh and pianist John O’Conor will perform at the Source Arts Centre on Friday, October 7, at 8pm.

Tickets are €20/15.

More information is available here.



POETRY: Himalayan Poetry Plus at Carrick-on-Suir Library

There will be a free open mic poetry event in Carrick-On-Suir Library on Friday, October 7.

The event is organised by Margaret O’Brien and will feature Himalayan poet and translator Yuyutsu Ram Dass Sharma, alongside guest poets Mark Roper and Michael Coady.

More information is available here.

EVENT: Mad Hatter Café

Cappawhite Community Resource Centre is hosting their Mad Hatter Café on Saturday, October 8, from 11am to 2pm.

Exhibition: The Photography of Mark Collins

Holycross resident photographer Mark Collins is to exhibit his still life and landscape photography from around Tipperary.

The exhibition is on now at Templemore Library until Friday, October 28.

More information is available here.



MUSIC: Pat’s Cottage Session

There will be a traditional Irish music session in Pat’s Place, Cullinaugh, on Sunday, October 9, from 4-6pm.

Tickets are €15 and available at Creed’s Shop.

The event is part of the Pumpkin Festival 2022.

More information is available on the Burncourt Community Council’s Facebook page.





