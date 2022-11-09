Search

09 Nov 2022

REACTION: 'It is a great day for the power of the people,' says Tipperary TD

LATEST

‘A great day for Templemore and the power of the people’ says Tipperary TD

Dee Ryan (We Just Want To Swim); An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin; and Deputy Jackie Cahill discussing the reopening of the Templemore Garda College swimming pool in Thurles last Friday.

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Nov 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill praised the Templemore community and the head of the ‘We Just Want To Swim’ campaign, Deirdre Ryan, on their hard work.

“Today is a great day for the power of the people. The people of Templemore, led by the ‘We Just Want To Swim’ campaign, made their voices heard in recent weeks on this issue, and full credit is due to them for being the voices of their community and leading this charge from the front,” said Mr Cahill.

Mr Cahill said he spoke to the Taoiseach’s Chief of Staff this morning following Minister of State Frank Feighan’s response that the Minister Helen McEntee did not have the authority to reopen the pool.

“I spoke with the Taoiseach’s Chief of Staff this morning on this issue, following my statement in the Dáil, as it was clear to me that we would only succeed with the assistance of the Head of Government.

“I am very grateful to An Taoiseach for his intervention in this issue and for meeting with the head of the campaign, Deirdre Ryan, personally on this last Friday evening. He was fully committed at the time and resolute that a solution could be found,” said Mr Cahill.

BREAKING: Templemore Garda College pool to reopen to the community

Mr Cahill said he remains concerned about the need for licencing.

“I remain concerned about various management decisions being made in the Garda College, particularly in relation to the licencing decision, and I will continue to work with the local people involved in this campaign to see these concerns fully resolved”, Mr Cahill concluded.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media