Thurles street to receive funding for outdoor dining

Two locations in Tipperary are among 38 premises around Ireland which are set to receive permanent, weatherproof facilities for outdoor dining going forward.
Under the Outdoor Enhancement Scheme, Old Baker Street in Thurles is getting €86,200, while East Lane at Mary Street Mall in Clonmel is getting €113,800.
The funding is part of a €9 million project across 19 counties, from the Department of Tourism and Chief executive of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly, says the structures will be helpful, particularly when the weather turns.
“They’ll develop enhanced weather resistant outdoor dining so effectively to enable people to outdoor dine in various areas around the country for longer in the season.”
This investment scheme will be delivered under the Fáilte Ireland ‘Opening the Outdoors’ strategic pillar which aims to capitalise our outdoor assets and re-imagine urban spaces in towns across Ireland.
More News
The outstanding Barbershop Quartet, Four in a Bar will perform on Friday September 10 and the folk singer, Sibéal Ní Chasaide accompanied by her father, Odhrán Ó Casaide on violin on Saturday
Annual Tradfest will go ahead around the streets and venues of Cahir as normal and starting on Friday, September 17.
Irish Community Air Ambulance pilot Tony McAleer with children from St Brendan's National School, Rathcoole at the start of Air Ambulance Week
