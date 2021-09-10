Search

10/09/2021

Thurles street to receive funding for outdoor dining

Thurles street to receive funding for outdoor dining

Reporter:

Reporter

Two locations in Tipperary are among 38 premises around Ireland which are set to receive permanent, weatherproof facilities for outdoor dining going forward.

Under the Outdoor Enhancement Scheme, Old Baker Street in Thurles is getting €86,200, while East Lane at Mary Street Mall in Clonmel is getting €113,800.

The funding is part of a €9 million project across 19 counties, from the Department of Tourism and Chief executive of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly, says the structures will be helpful, particularly when the weather turns.

“They’ll develop enhanced weather resistant outdoor dining so effectively to enable people to outdoor dine in various areas around the country for longer in the season.”

This investment scheme will be delivered under the Fáilte Ireland ‘Opening the Outdoors’ strategic pillar which aims to capitalise our outdoor assets and re-imagine urban spaces in towns across Ireland.

Tipperary man's wife agrees to pick up compo bill for her husband's offence

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 9

Rest in Peace

Tipperary gardaí seize suspected cocaine valued at €3,000

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media