Search

21/09/2021

Calls for smoking ban in outdoor dining areas

Calls for smoking ban in outdoor dining areas

Reporter:

Reporter

A Green Party councillor has called for smoking in outdoor dining areas to be banned.

Councillor Erika Doyle has said that the "vast, vast majority" of reactions to her viral tweet on Saturday calling for a smoking ban in outdoor dining areas have been positive.

Speaking to Newstalk on Monday, Doyle said that she has expected the opinion to be "unpopular", however, she received mostly positive feedback on the social media app.

Over the weekend, Doyle penned on Twitter: "Unpopular opinion but I stand by it - smoking should be banned in all outdoor dining areas."

Doyle said that she decided to take to Twitter after someone lit a cigarette while she was dining outside with her daughter on Saturday.

“We were sitting there having a lovely meal, the sun was out, and it was a really nice atmosphere in an enclosed outdoor dining area," she said.

“Suddenly, somebody lit a cigarette and straight away, the whole atmosphere changed. It was really unpleasant.”

The councillor added that she believes "the days of outside being a smoking area are gone" as "outdoor dining is different to a smoking area".

“I know some places have a smoking and a non-smoking outdoor area," she continued.

"But, someone on the Twitter thread said that’s like having a peeing area in a swimming pool, which I thought was quite funny because it’s true.”

Doyle said that when she discussed her belief that outdoor dining areas should implement a smoking ban before "it did seem to be an unpopular opinion".

"This morning the tweet had over 11,000 likes and hundreds and hundreds of comments and retweets," she continued.

“It certainly wasn’t me or my profile, it was the conversation subject matter.

"The vast, vast majority of people were in support of it.”

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 21

Rest in Peace

'A fine footballer,' locals saddened at passing of Tipperary man at the great age of 92

Rest in Peace

Tipperary ambulance crews doing '200k' round trips - Cllr Jim Ryan

System needs to be changed hears Tipperary County Council

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media