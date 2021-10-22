Tipp Town locals warned of ticketing scam

People in Tipperary town are being warned not to give money to a gang reportedly travelling door to door in the area, who claim they are fundraising.
A statement has been released by the Knockanrawley resource center following reports that many people had fallen victim to the scam.
Over the last number of days, a gang of young people have been calling to homes in the Aherlow court and other estates in the town, purporting to be from the Knockanrawley resource center, saying they are selling tickets as part of a fundraiser.
In a statement released by staff at the Knockanrawley center last night, they are urging people not to purchase tickets and say they do not fundraise in this way.
Anyone who comes in contact with the gang is being asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062-80670.
