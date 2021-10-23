All this weekend's soccer fixtures in the Tipperary Southern and District Leagues

Clonmel Town’s Evan Kiely and Clonmel Celtic’s Julian Kerton rise up to contest this header during Saturday’s Munster Youths Cup tie played at the Cashel Road Complex. Picture: Michael Boland
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23
TSDL Youths Division 1
Galbally United v Cashel Town, 2:30pm M Duffy
TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm J Lyons
Clonmel Celtic v St Michael’s, 2:30pm N Coughlan
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24
FAI U17 Cup, 2nd Round
Waterford Bohemians v Cullen Lattin, 1pm
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Cahir Park v St Michael’s, 3pm G Burke
Cashel Town v Peake Villa, 12pm M Corrigan
Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Town, 12pm M Coady
Glengoole United v Bansha Celtic, 3pm M Duffy
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Old Bridge v Peake Villa, 3pm E Ryan
St Michael’s v Clonmel Celtic, 12pm M Duffy
Cullen Lattin v Tipperary Town, 11am P Keane
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
St Nicholas v Clonmel Town, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Cashel Town v Galbally United, 3pm P Keane
Kilsheelan United v Mullinahone, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Clonmel Celtic v Rosegreen Rangers, 3pm G Ward
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Bansha Celtic v Powerstown, 12pm E Ryan
Donohill and District v Tipperary Town, 3pm N Coughlan
Burncourt Celtic v Moyglass United, 12pm J O’Dwyer
Borris v Suirside, 3pm P Keane
