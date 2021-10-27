Water Services Disrupted in Golden Village

Water Disruption in and around Golden Village
Irish Water is reporting disruption to water services in and around Golden Village.
A burst water main is causing disruption to the following areas:
Work is scheduled until 3:30pm today, October 27.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take two to three hours after completion for full service to be restored.
