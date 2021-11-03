Extension to Road Closures in Thurles Town

Tipperary County Council Announce Extension to Road Closures Liberty Square
Tipperary County Council has announced an extension of the road closures in Thurles town.
The junctions at Emmett Street and O’Donovan Rossa Street coming into Liberty Square will remain closed until November 20.
The road closures are to facilitate construction works.
Alternative routes are in place.
