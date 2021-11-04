Tipperary amongst the highest in Ireland for vaccine uptake

The latest figures revealed by the HSE show that 94.6% of people over the age of 12 in the Premier county are fully vaccinated.
A huge 95.8% of eligible people have also received their first dose in the county, with the figures showing Waterford as having the highest vaccination rate in the country at 96.6%.
Meanwhile, one in ten people across eight counties have yet to get a first vaccine dose, with every county having at least an 80% full vaccination rate.
Gallery: Check out the images from the Tipperary CSHC semi-finals
Our photographers were busy at the weekend shooting all the big games in Tipperary
A scene from The Hunchback of Notre Dame staged in Kickham Army Barracks in Clonmel last week. Pictures John D. Kelly
Chris Parker makes a presentation to former lifeboat crew member Peter Clarke at Lough Derg RNLI family day
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.