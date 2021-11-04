Road Works in Thurles Next Week

Road Works for Slievenamon Road, Thurles Next Week
Tipperary County Council has announced that temporary traffic management will be in place for three days next week.
The disruption will affect the N62 Slievenamon Road.
Temporary Stop and Go traffic management will be in place from 9:30am Monday, November 8 to 4pm Wednesday, November 10.
The disruption is to facilitate traffic lane re-configuration to improve traffic flow.
