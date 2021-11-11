Tipp to benefit as part of national grid improvement

Tipperary is to benefit from an upgrade of the power grid over the next decade to accommodate 80 per cent renewable energy.
EirGrid is expecting demand to grow by up to 50% due to industry growth and the electrification of vehicles and home heating, as the €1 billion plan involves over 40 infrastructure projects with some new grids required, which could include new pylons.
Some of this additional investment will be seen in Tipperary through upgrading existing lines.
As part of a series of workshops earlier this year there were numerous engagements across Tipperary as part of the consultation, including political briefings, a briefing for Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, and an Irish Rural Link Workshop.
Eamon Ryan TD, Minister for Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport, EirGrid Chief Executive, Mark Foley and Liam Ryan, EirGrid Chief Innovation and Planning Officer unveiled at COP26 the S
PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY Meagan Sheridan (17) and Kaitlyn Ryan (17),Lola Star Davern (aged 17) from Tipperary members of the Youth Work Ireland Tipperary Junior Board pictured as part of their Fas
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.