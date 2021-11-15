Road resurfacing works in Borrisokane this week
Stop and go traffic management measures are in place on the N65 Towerhill, Borrisokane today and tomorrow.
The road resurfacing works will disrupt traffic from 7am on Monday, November 15, to Tuesday, November 16, at 6pm.
Separately, road resurfacing works will take place on the N52 Courthill, Borrisokane, on Wednesday, November 17, from 7am to 6pm.
Stop and go traffic management measures will be in place for the duration of the works.
