Senator Garret Ahearn praises work on cycle and walkways in Tipperary

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has praised the cycle and walkways in Tipperary while advocating for a national approach to their development.

He requested that minister Eamon Ryan engage with the Seanad to discuss cycleways and walkways around the country.

"I think there's a huge advantage for us as a country to promote scenic areas outside of Dublin, we can bring tourists to towns like Clonmel and Cashel and Carrick-on-Suir and Waterford.

Senator Ahearn said that the blueway connecting Carrick-on Suir to Clonmel has been beneficial for the area.

"In Tipperary, we've got what's called a blueway going from Carrick-on-Suir to Clonmel, and it's been hugely beneficial to the area over the past two years since it opened up, just before Covid," said Senator Ahearn. He said there is no work being done to join the blueway at Carrick-on-Suir with the Waterford Greenway.

He said he and Cathaoirleach of Carrick-on Suir, Cllr Mark Fitzgerald, as well as Tipperary County Council and Waterford County Council plan to connect the greenway from Waterford City to the blueway at Portlaw in Tipperary.

"The advantage of connecting that greenway to the blueway in Tipperary has a huge advantage going forward for the town of Carrick-on-Suir, for the town of Clonmel and the wider region in terms of promoting that area," said Senator Ahearn.