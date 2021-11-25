Search

25 Nov 2021

Walk-in vaccination centres in Clonmel Friday and Saturday

The HSE will hold a walk-in vaccination centre tomorrow morning for healthcare workers.

The booster vaccine will be available to healthcare workers from 1:15pm to 4:15pm on Friday November 26.

Booster vaccines are administered at least five months after a person’s second dose.

On Saturday, November 27, the walk-in centre will operate for the general public between 9am, and 11am.

The centre will administer doses one and two of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine will be available for everyone over 12 years of age, but a parent or guardian must accompany those between 12 and 15 years.

Those registering at the centre are asked to bring ID and have their eircode and contact details available.

A second clinic will be open for healthcare workers from 11:30am to 2pm on Saturday.

The Clonmel walk-in vaccination centre is located in the Clonmel Park Hotel.

