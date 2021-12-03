Junction upgrade works in Tipperary Town may cause traffic delays
Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary traffic management plan will be in place in Tipperary Town from 8am today to 6pm January 14, 2022.
The area affected is the R515 at O'Brien Street, Tipperary Town.
The plan is to facilitate junction upgrade works.
Road users are told to expect delays.
