Search

08 Dec 2021

Tipperary clubs with mixed results in AIL last weekend

Tipperary clubs with mixed results in AIL last weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

The second last fixtures before the winter break took place last weekend, with Nenagh Ormond, Cashel RFC, and Clonmel RFC all in action last weekend in what was a tough weekend for rugby.

Firstly, in Division 2A, Cashel RFC got a much deserved, comprehensive 24-7 victory over Cork outfit Dolphin in Spafield.
This was a very solid win for Cashel as it was their fourth win on the bounce and has secured their position in the top four come up to the break.

Tipperary man was 'sparked' into causing a disturbance by caller to his home

Cashel will be looking to continue on their winning momentum when they travel to Kildare to take on MU Barnhall.
Nenagh Ormond are faring much worse as they suffered a heavy 30-15 defeat at the hands of Old Crescent in New Ormond Park.

This is a fixture that has always been tight, and Nenagh would have been looking at this game as a good opportunity to get back to winning ways, but it wasn't to be as Old Crescent were in no mood to allow the home side to get going.

A bonus point loss in their last home game is not what was needed, but Kevin O'Flaherty continued his rich vein of try scoring form, as the big second row scored his second brace of tries in successive weeks in a losing effort.

LATEST: Tipperary gardaí investigating after pedestrian killed in fatal crash overnight

So sad!

Nenagh are looking in dire straits already, nearing the halfway stage of the season, as they are firmly fixed to the bottom of the league table, and they will need a positive result away to Dolphin in their final game of the calendar year.

Elsewhere, Clonmel RFC's scheduled game against Tullamore RFC was postponed due to a suspected outbreak of Covid in the camps, which means both sides will share the spoils with the game going down as a draw.

Clonmel will face Enniscorthy at home in their final game of 2021.

Carrick-on-Suir secondary school hosted careers fair for its students

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media