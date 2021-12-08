Draws for Munster Hurling League & McGrath Cup revealed

The draws have been made for the McGrath Cup and Munster Hurling League pre-season provincial tournaments for 2022 this evening.

Firstly, the senior hurlers have been drawn away against Kerry in the quarter-final, with next year's competition taking a knockout format.

Should the Premier hurlers get by Kerry in that game, they will go on to face Limerick, again on the road at a Limerick venue, in the semi-final, while Clare will host Waterford having been drawn together in the other semi-final match.

Meanwhile, the footballers have been drawn into Group 2 of the McGrath Cup in what is a two group competition with all the counties participating.

Limerick and Kerry make up Tipp's opponents in the group as the Premier men will travel to play the Treaty in a Limerick venue, while they will host Kerry in a Tipperary venue in the second match.

Cork, Waterford and Clare make up Group 1, as the top team of both groups will advance to a final to decide the overall winner.

Times, dates, and venues have yet to be decided with games taking place in early January provisionally. Draws in full below

Munster Hurling League:

QF: Kerry V Tipperary

SF 1: Clare V Waterford

SF2: Limerick V Tipperary or Kerry

McGrath Cup:

Group 1: Clare, Cork, Waterford

Group 2: Tipperary, Kerry, Limerick