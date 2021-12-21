The National Talent Academy for Film & Television is looking for Tipperary creatives.

The National Talent Academy for Film & Television is launching three new initiatives for creative people in Tipperary who develop a career in television and film.

The initiatives beginning in 2022 are free and suitable for people new to the industry and those established.

National Talent Academy for Film & Television, Galway Film Centre Talent Executive Jade Murphy said they are happy to partner with Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and industry stakeholders.

“Our aim is to support talent in building sustainable careers in the sector by removing barriers to entry and providing tangible opportunities for people to upskill and develop. We encourage anyone interested to get in touch and start a conversation today,” said Ms Murphy.

The Pathways initiative is designed to help people learn more about working in TV and film.

Script Mentorship is for those with experience in scriptwriting who would like to develop their skills further.

The Shadowing initiative will help screenwriters, directors, and producers gain on-set experience.

Skills Development Manager for Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland Gareth Lee said it is an exciting time for those developing skills in film and television.

“We’re delighted to see the National Talent Academy for Film & Television Drama announce its first batch of activities for the sector. With the other Talent Academies and Crew Hubs coming on stream in 2022, it truly is an exciting time for skills development within the sector with lots of opportunities on the horizon for new, emerging and established talent.

“We’re looking forward to working collaboratively with stakeholders through the National Talent Academies network to grow the skills base and support further growth within the sector,” said Mr Lee.

The Academy is run by Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and managed by the Galway Film Centre.

It is part of the National Talent Academies Network, which includes Animation by Animation Ireland, Atlantic Academy (Danú Media), Film in Limerick in Limerick and Clermont Enterprise Hub in Wicklow.

Project Manager TV Drama for Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland Andrew Byrne said the network will be good for the future audiences and creatives.

“The formation of the new National Talent Academy network is an important opportunity to deliver industry growth in Ireland and to reach and empower new and a diverse range of talent and crew. This will ensure the sector is aligned and working collaboratively to reach next generation audiences and international creative partnership.

“Ireland has a real opportunity to become a global leader in story-telling and production, further building on an incredible year of audio-visual production to date, ” said Mr Byrne.