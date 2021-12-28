County Board: 2022 club championship will be tough to complete

The current GAA fixtures calendar could make it extremely challenging to complete Tipperary’s county championships on time in 2022.

This is according to Tipperary county board chairman Joe Kennedy, who’s been speaking about some challenges for the year ahead.

The Master Fixtures list for 2022 was released recently by the GAA, with the All-Ireland hurling final fixed for July 17th, with the football decider the following weekend.

Joe Kennedy says should Tipperary reach an All-Ireland semi-final, it would force the club championship to be condensed.

“If we were successful and got to an All Ireland or even an All Ireland semi-final the time to play our club championship is about 13 or 14 weeks and we need 16 weeks. I would think 13 weeks isn’t enough time for us.

“One of the things is that this season is bringing all the club fixtures into the calendar year so that brings the All Ireland club semi-finals and finals into the calendar year.

“I would be hoping that that might be revisited and maybe borrow two weeks of the new year to conclude the All Ireland semi-finals and finals it would give us another two weeks to play our club championships.”